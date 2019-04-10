I-75 widening project causing confusion for drivers in southern Kentucky

A project to widen Interstate 75 in southern Kentucky is continuing forward, but the work is creating some headaches for drivers, as they search for an open on-ramp.

The massive project has been many years in the making, and when it’s complete, most say what has been a dangerous stretch of Interstate 75 will be safer and easier to traverse. Until it’s finished, however, officials say drivers will have to exercise patience and get used to taking detours.

It’s all part of what transportation officials are calling the northbound I-75 traffic shift. Until 6 a.m. Friday, the on-ramp heading north at Exit 62 at Renfro Valley is closed. That’s been confusing for some motorists.

Most drivers are told to head south on the interstate, get off at Exit 59 then head north there, but that's where the confusion starts: not long ago, some of the on-ramps at Exit 59 were closed.

Many drivers are finding out what to do at one of the local gas station food marts.

“They want to know why there is no sign telling them which way to go,” says Gail Messer, who works at the Minit Mart. “For one thing, they are clueless and we have to tell them.”

The 13 mile project is still a year and a half away from being completed. When done it will result in a 6 lane section of interstate through nearly all of Rockcastle County.

For drivers looking to get a heads-up on how to head north, state transportation officials say there is detailed information on the Kentucky Transportation District 8 Facebook page.

