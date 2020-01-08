'I can't believe they're gone,' Mother, school mourns four killed in Bell County fire

A community is mourning the loss of a woman and her three grandchildren after a house fire in Bell County.

It happened at a home on Hurst Hollow Road off of Highway 217 near Middlesboro at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police say Beulah Mullins, 59, Sierra Posey, 12, Cynthia Posey, 11, and Shawn Posey, 8, all from Hutch, Ky., were found dead in the home.

The mother of the Posey children is left trying to find a way to heal.

"All three of them were wonderful kids," Jennifer Posey told WYMT. "I was praying; I kept praying that they got out, but unfortunately, they did not. My three kids and my mother died in that fire."

The three children attended Bell Central. School leaders set up a memorial in their honor.

Counselors will be at the school for students and staff for as long as they are needed.

"It's been a rough day, but it's been a day of togetherness," Bell Central Principal Jennifer Blankenship told WYMT. "I am more proud when my students show their love and compassion and kindness towards others because that's what's important in life."

"At this time, it's very early. We don't know exactly the cause of the fire, but it's just a very sad day here in Bell County. You know we have again anytime there's little kids involved it just makes it that much tougher," said Trooper Shane Jacobs.

At this point, investigators believe the fire was accidental.