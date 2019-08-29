'I don't want him to be free': Spurlock's mother talks following murder indictment

The mother of Savannah Spurlock is sharing her thoughts following the murder indictment of David Sparks in her daughter's death.

Savannah Spurlock (File)

Sparks was indicted Wednesday on the counts of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Spurlock was found buried in a shallow grave in July, and investigators say Sparks is the one who buried her in early January.

Spurlock's mother Ellen said she fears there may not be enough to keep Sparks out of jail, and it is a place she hopes he never leaves.

“I don’t want him to to be free," Spurlock said. "To do something to somebody else...it is a fear of mine."

Ellen Spurlock said she suspected Sparks did something terrible to her daughter for quite some time, but the indictment left her with many questions, as it didn't specify why or how she was killed.

"She didn't know him. Why?" Spurlock asked.

Savannah's mother said her daughter described the men as new friends in a call home after spending time at a Lexington bar.

“She was all happy. 'I’ve met some friends. I’m fine.' The next thing we know she is dead. He buried her in his parents’ yard," Spurlock said.

The Lincoln County jailer said Sparks is being held in isolation based on the nature of his charges. That is unusual because most county jails have multiple inmates held together in dormitory-like settings.

Sparks will be arraigned on the murder charge Sept. 6 in Garrard Circuit Court. Ellen Spurlock plans to be at every court hearing scheduled throughout the legal process.