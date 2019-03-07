'I have no hope of him being alive': Cynthiana father fears the worst in son's disappearance

A Cynthiana family is desperate for answers in the disappearance of Kelly Hudgins. Hudgins never returned home back in November and his dad fears the worst.

"I've seen him stay out a night, maybe two but I always knew where he was at. He'd call me or I'd call him," Mike Hudgins, Kelly's father, said. "Last time I seen him it was on a Tuesday night when he left here."

It was a Tuesday in November 2018 Kelly disappeared. Crews searched an area they last knew him to be in. They combed through six miles of the South Fork Licking River, using dogs, and walked that length on ground but turned up with nothing.

Months later, search and rescue crews said they have exhausted all search areas. The police department said it has followed every lead and has persons of interest. Right now, police don't have anything indicating foul play.

Mike said, "Someone's killed him. I'm going to try to find his body. I have no hope of him being alive, okay? I have no hope at all. I wish I did. I have no hope of him being alive anymore."

Mike is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading him to his son.

"$10,000 wasn't bad. $25,000 will get their attention. I want their attention," he said.

Tips can be called into the Cynthiana Police Department or Mike Hudgins can be reached at (859)298-4446.