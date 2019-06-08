'I never thought it would happen to me': Gun violence survivors, police join forces for Lexington peace walk

Dozens of people, including members of law enforcement and survivors of gun violence, gathered in Duncan Park Saturday to bring awareness and change to the streets of Lexington.

The peace walk was one of two held this year in honor of Antonio Franklin, Jr., who was fatally shot walking in the park in 2014.

"People realize now that it could happen to them. I never thought it would happen to me or my son," said Antonio's mother, Anita Franklin.

Saturday's event was family-focused, featuring pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo for kids.

It was also a chance for survivors to speak out and connect with each other.

Kenya Ballard attended the peace walk wearing a t-shirt memorializing four loved ones she has lost to gun violence.

"[In] 2016, I lost someone every four months," Ballard said, now part of a growing family of survivors finding healing in each other.

"By any means, this isn't a family that you want to just come and join, but I feel like I have gained a lot of support because, in some way, we all share a story," Ballard said.

She and others marched the streets of Lexington, hoping to write a different story, one of lives saved.

"This is what people do when they care about their community and their city. This is what people do when we want to stop the violence, and it's important that we keep talking about it, having these conversations and giving tools to our community," Franklin said.

One of those tools, Franklin said, is Text-a-Tip, which allows people to anonymously send police crime-related information. Anyone with information about a suspect or an incident can text LEXPD in the body of the message followed by the tip and send it to CRIMES (274637).

"A lot of people see stuff and here stuff and they want to say something, and they might be afraid to," said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. "Text-a-tip allows them to say something before something gets out of hand."

There have been 10 murders in Lexington so far this year. Nine of them involved a gun.