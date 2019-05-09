'I was absolutely appalled': Lexington mother of overdose victim reacts to 'Cocaine Mitch' shirts

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's reelection campaign is capitalizing on "Cocaine Mitch" shirts.

The t-shirt features a faceless figure and on the back reads cartel member.

Despite its popularity, it's not sitting well with some.

"When I saw the shirts I was, my heart stopped. I was like how could our leader support this in the state that our state is in," said Tanya Meeks.

Lexington mother Tanya Meeks knows the heartache of what drugs can do to a family.

She never knew the hold it had on her son Seth until it was too late.

"In December of 2014 is when I learned about his heroin use and it was only after his death that I learned that he was using heroin," said Meeks.

Since that day Meeks has worked to make sure other parents don't face the same reality as her family.

"I partnered with local physicians, and we created the Narcan program, and we've been passing out Narcan throughout Kentucky for the last four years," said Meeks.

So that's why when she saw the t-shirt she was so offended.

Meeks wrote a letter to Senator McConnell and created a Change.org petition to ask the senator to stop selling the shirts and instead donate the money to addiction recovery services.

"I felt like they were glorifying drug use and to me, I was horrified as a mother who has actually lost a child to drug use. I was absolutely appalled, said Meeks.

Senator McConnell's campaign disagrees and instead says no one has done more in Congress to fight drug addiction than McConnell.

It's a statement that Tanya Meeks doesn't buy.

"I don't feel like he is part of the solution; he is actually becoming part of the problem," said Meeks.

You can find the link to Meek's petition here.