WKYT Interactive | Census completion rates by county

Filling out the census is an easy thing you can add to your to-do list while you stay healthy at home.

Gov. Andy Beshear has been urging Kentuckians to get a jump on that. After all, we're required by law to do it.

So far though, only about half of Kentucky households have completed it.

The state's overall response rate is 50.4 percent through April 13, U.S. Census Bureau records show. That ranks Kentucky 17th in the country.

In Kentucky, Oldham County has the highest census completion rate through April 13 (64.3 percent). Owsley County has the lowest census completion rate through April 13 (10.3 percent).

Fayette County's census completion rate is 53.2 percent through April 13. That ranks it 36th out of 120 Kentucky counties.

(How is your county doing on census completion? Check out the interactive graphic below to find out.)

The census is important because it determines representation in Congress, informs hundreds of billions of dollars each year for things like highways and school lunches, and provides important data that impacts communities across the commonwealth and country.

If you haven't completed your census, start here.