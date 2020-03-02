INTERACTIVE: New flu cases tick up in Kentucky; 14 more deaths reported

The number of new flu cases is up again in Kentucky.

The health department says they confirmed 1,943 new cases over the past week.

That's up from about 1,800 new cases the previous week.

The total number of flu cases for the season is around 21,000.

According to the health department, the number of flu-related deaths is also up.

This week's report shows 80 people have now died of flu-related complications this season in Kentucky, including four in Lexington.

Last week's report showed 66 deaths.