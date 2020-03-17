INTERACTIVE: Number of new flu cases up again in Kentucky

The number of new flu cases is up again in Kentucky.

The health department reports 1,882 new flu cases over the past week, that's up from just under 1,600 new cases over the previous week.

The total number of total flu cases in Kentucky for the season is around 24,400. The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports they have confirmed 618 cases.

This week's report also shows 89 people have died of flu-related complications this season in Kentucky. That includes 5 in Lexington.

Last week's report showed 85 deaths.