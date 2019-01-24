Icy roads and sidewalks prove dangerous for Lexington residents

Those living on Polo Club Boulevard say they just watched cars slip and slide Thursday morning.

Police are blaming the blanket of ice on Lexington’s roads and sidewalks today for dozens of crashes and falls. Lexington residents seem to agree.

The road was so slick in front of Donna George’s house, she says a car inadvertently hit her father’s parked van.

“I think people don't realize how slick it is right now. That they need to slow it down,” George said. “I even saw a car just skid to the curb. Hit the curb so hard his tire, the front tire flew off…I was just like, 'Oh my gosh. Let me just back up and stay away.’”

Others say the real problem is all of the slick spots in the city’s parking lots and on sidewalks. Some say they’ve had to be extra cautious getting around, and for good reason.

"With ice, you don't stumble. You slip very quickly, so you're going to find yourself going from upright to on the ground within less than a second,” said Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Lexington Firefighters responded to about 10 injury calls caused by falls Thursday morning. Stanton says this proves ice is more dangerous than snow.

“A lot of the elderly, they get out, get onto the ice and fall,” said Stanton. “Their hips are very susceptible. We've had several hip fractures associated with it. Most other people, they're gonna see ankles and wrists and backs."

Lexington Police say the worst crash caused by slick conditions this morning happened downtown and resulted in a broken leg for one driver.