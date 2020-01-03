If you live in Fayette County you can now get a Voluntary Travel ID in Frankfort

People living in Fayette County can get a Voluntary Travel ID in Frankfort.

It's part of the REAL ID Act of 2005.

Oct. 1, 20202 will be the day where REAL ID-compliant identification cards will be the only ones that will let you board a commercial flight or enter some federal buildings.

"We’re proud to expand access at our Frankfort location to Fayette County residents who are ready to apply for the new card version before it’s available in Lexington,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson.

A regional office will eventually open in Lexington.

Existing licenses are still valid until their expiration dates.

The new IDs will have doubled lifespans, and the cards will be delivered by mail.

The Voluntary Travel ID is $48.

If you are applying for the ID, you must bring required documents, including one (1) valid proof of identity, one (1) valid proof of social security number, and two (2) valid proofs of residency (dated less than 61 days for most documents).

Additional documentation may be required if an applicant’s name or gender doesn’t match on the four proof documents (like a marriage certificate or divorce decree if your names don’t match due to marriage or divorce).

Applicants may need to reorder documents if they do not display legal names (like a nickname printed on a social security card).

You can find a detailed list of the accepted documents here.

The Frankfort driver’s license office will continue to accept applications from Franklin County, Anderson County, Owen County, Henry County, Scott County, Shelby County, Woodford County, and Fayette County residents.

Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence.

The KYTC driver’s license office is located on 200 Mero St., in Frankfort, Ky. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Only debit and credit cards will be accepted (no cash or check).

The Frankfort office is not equipped to serve applicants who require testing or re-testing.