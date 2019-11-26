If you're going shopping this weekend in Lexington, be aware of pickpocketing

Lexington police are warning shoppers about pickpocketers as we head into the busy holiday shopping season.

It comes after officers arrested a woman from Chile in connection to a pickpocketing ring. She's accused of stealing now-Mayor Linda Gorton's wallet in 2018.

"People are so focused on buying things that sometimes they forget about their personal space," said Lexington Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon. "It happens really fast. Sometimes people don't even realize it until it's time to checkout."

Police encourage shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and keep an eye on their belongings. If you carry a purse or a wallet, police say only carry the credit cards you need.

The Better Business Burea suggests checking your accounts before and after you shop to make sure your purchases match up with your account information.

The BBB says thieves can steal your financial information from card skimmers or retailers could have a data breach.

"That information can disappear without it ever having been stolen," said Heather Clary with the BBB.

Police ask that shoppers report things that look suspicious.

"If someone is around acting strange, just looking around at people, call. We'll come out and check that person out and make sure everybody has a happy holiday season," said Sgt. Gordon.

If you find out that you've been a victim of a scam you're asked to report it to police.