Ignition interlock devices close to becoming reality for Kentucky DUI offenders

Kentucky is one step closer to making DUI laws tougher, as an ignition interlock requirement is heading to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 85 Thursday night, and it would make the interlock device an option for first-time DUI offenders. They would also have the option of losing their license for nine months.

Advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving supports the law, stating it has led to a 16 percent reduction in drunk driving deaths. Opponents state the cost associated with the devices is too harsh for first-time offenders.

32 other states and Washington, D.C. have similar laws in place.