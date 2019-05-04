Iguana thrown at restaurant manager in protective custody

Courtesy: Lake Humane Society
By  | 
Posted:

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An iguana injured when a man pulled the lizard from under his shirt and threw it at an Ohio restaurant manager remains in protective custody as a humane society awaits court permission to provide medical treatment.

WEWS-TV reports the Lake County Humane Society outside Cleveland says the iguana named "Copper" by police has a broken leg, metabolic bone disease and other ailments and needs surgery costing around $1,600.

Authorities say the iguana's owner was crouched in a booth at a Perkins Restaurant in Painesville on April 16 when he threw a menu at a waitress and then tossed the lizard at the manager when he intervened. Painesville is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

The iguana's 49-year-old owner has been charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

___

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus