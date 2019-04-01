Illinois State Trooper dies in head-on Interstate 94 collision

Illinois State Police said one of its troopers died over the weekend after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 in Lake County crashed into his vehicle.

Photo: CNN Newsource

Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was hit while in his on-duty vehicle traveling home early Saturday morning. Ellis was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ellis worked for Illinois State Police for 11 years.

Supporters can donate to the trooper's family by clicking here.

Ellis is the second Illinois trooper to die in less than one week. Trooper Brooke Jones-Story died after being hit by a vehicle while inspecting a tractor-trailer.