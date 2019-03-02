Illinois woman reported missing and endangered found in Laurel County

A 77-year-old woman who was reported missing from Grayville, Illinois was found early Friday morning after her car was discovered stuck in a ditch.

The Laurel County Sheriff says deputies were sent to Boat Dock Road around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a possible traffic crash.

When they arrived, investigators say they found a red Hyundai Sonata stuck in a ditch. Deputies later discovered the driver of the car had been reported missing from Illinois since Feb. 27. The driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be checked out.

Deputies say the vehicle did not have any damage. The family of the driver has been notified, and are on their way from Asheville, North Carolina to pick up their sister.

