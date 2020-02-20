"I'm going to kill you:" Intruder points gun at homeowner after being chased out with baseball bat, deputies say

A Wayne County man is facing charges after reportedly pointing a gun at someone.

According to the sheriff's office, 41-year-old Boyd Davis was trespassing in a home when the owner chased him out with a baseball bat.

The sheriff's office says Davis reportedly returned later with a shotgun, pointed it at the homeowner through a window and yelled, "I'm going to kill you."

Deputies arrested Davis as he was trying to drive away. He is charged with wanton endangerment and criminal trespass.

No one was hurt.