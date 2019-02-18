'I’m not the bearer of good news'; Madison Co. coroner sees spike in drug overdoses

The Madison County coroner says he’s seen a spike in overdoses to start 2019.

As of Jan. 1, the count is at seven.

“You think that’s not many. Yes it is, seven people who shouldn’t have died,” said Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

For the third year in a row, there have been nearly ten overdoses all within the first few weeks of the new year, according to Cornelison.

The CDC says Kentucky is among the top ten states with the highest opioid-related overdose deaths.

After 20 years in this role, he thinks there are too many easily attainable dangerous drugs.

“Heroin which is really cheap,” said Cornelison.” Used to be expensive years and years ago. Add Fentanyl—many times stronger than morphine.”

Cornelison says overdoses do not discriminate. He’s been called out to expensive homes, poor parts of the county, and even roadside ditches.

“I’m not the bearer of good news.”