Immanuel Quickley is entering the NBA draft according to multiple reports.

Quickley told ESPN that he has decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and sign with an agent.

The SEC Player of the Year is the No. 58 prospect in the ESPN Top 100. During his sophomore season, he averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

"I think I fit in very well at the NBA level," Quickley told ESPN.

Quickley joins Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey in the draft.