Immanuel Quickley signs with Roc Nation Sports

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball for three points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Immanuel Quickley is now a professional and Monday morning, he announced that he is signing with Roc Nation, the agency started by Jay-Z in 2013.

Quickley grabbed SEC Player of the Year honors this season, averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games. Quickley shot a blistering 42.8% from 3-point range and connected on 92.3% from the free-throw line.

Quickley is the latest Wildcat to sign with Roc Nation Sports. The last three Kentucky players to do so were PJ Washington, Willie Cauley-Stein and James Young.

 