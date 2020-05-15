Immanuel Quickley signs with Roc Nation Sports

Immanuel Quickley is now a professional and Monday morning, he announced that he is signing with Roc Nation, the agency started by Jay-Z in 2013.

Quickley grabbed SEC Player of the Year honors this season, averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games. Quickley shot a blistering 42.8% from 3-point range and connected on 92.3% from the free-throw line.

Quickley is the latest Wildcat to sign with Roc Nation Sports. The last three Kentucky players to do so were PJ Washington, Willie Cauley-Stein and James Young.