'In God We Trust' found in form of dollar bill at Fayette County school

A parent took a photo of one of Fayette County Public Schools' "In God We Trust sign," and it was in the form of a dollar bill.

Brittany Pike shared the photo on social media, which our reporting partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report was taken at Athens Chilesburg Elementary School.

This comes during the first school year where public schools have to display "In God We Trust" prominently in areas including a cafeteria or entryway. The bill was passed in the Kentucky General Assembly during the 2019 regular session.

Bill sponsor Brandon Reed, R - Hodgenville, said he was proud of the legislation, as it sends a message that the national motto is "nothing to be ashamed of."

Pike, an atheist, thanked Fayette County Public Schools for making the display a dollar bill, as she wants students to feel welcome regardless of their religious beliefs. She said her children don't feel awkward or excluded for not believing in any god.

WKYT is working to get a response from Fayette County Public Schools on the district's "In God We Trust" displays.