'In God we Trust' to be displayed in Kentucky schools

Kentucky students will see new signs hanging in the hallways when they return to school.

The General Assembly passed a law requiring every school building to display the national motto 'In God We Trust'. It is meant to be presented in a prominent area of the school, like the cafeteria or entryway.

Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville is a bill sponsor.

“I’m enormously proud of this legislation, which passed with support from both Republicans and Democrats and sends a message that our national motto is nothing to be ashamed of," he said. "I’m thrilled to see school districts across the state working to implement the new law, and hope to see all districts in compliance by the time school starts next month.”

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said his schools will abide by the law.

"When you're in a position like this, you're looking at what the law is asking you to do," he said.

Penny Christian, PTA President of the 16th District, said this law is a violation of the separation of church and state.

"I am a Christian, I just don't believe that the school is the venue where my daughter learns anything about Christianity or a religion, unless it's in a historical context," she said.

Christian said Fayette County schools have a schedule for making the sign and displaying it before the start of school.

Franklin County Schools opted to show the motto in capital letters with the United States seal underneath.

Kentucky joins several other states that have the phrase in public schools. South Dakota will also have "In God We Trust" displayed in public schools this year.