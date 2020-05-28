In a NY state of mind, Guetta readies virus relief concert

When hundreds of artists started singing from their living rooms when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Grammy-winning DJ-producer David Guetta still wanted to perform in front of a live audience.

So the hitmaker set up shop in front of a 205-foot pool at the Icon Brickell in downtown Miami, performing for 90 minutes as 8,000 locals danced along from their balconies during the feel-good moment last month.

Now, he’s launching his second United At Home event at an undisclosed location in New York on Saturday to connect with fans again and also raise money for health care workers and virus relief efforts.