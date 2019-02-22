In already-soaked Knox Co., officials weigh options as more rain approaches

Local officials in Knox County are keeping an eye on the weather, with a number of roads already closed and additional rain on the horizon.

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton

At the Dr. Thomas Walker State Historic Site, water has covered part of the picnic areas and a playground.

The Knox County Judge Executive says high water has closed numerous roads all over the county and more rain could cause more closures.

Currently, no homes are at risk, but emergency management, the local water districts, and county officials are going to be meeting at 1:00 p.m. Friday to go over plans based on what the weather could do.

