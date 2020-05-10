In-person church services resume across the Commonwealth

Eager churchgoers filed into Tabernacle Baptist Church Sunday morning for its first in-person service since the pandemic began. The church is was at the center of a legal battle with Governor Andy Beshear.

The church’s legal team claimed Beshear’s order to prohibit in-person church services unlawfully targets religious groups. They also said it is a violation of the first amendment right to freedom of religion and freedom of assembly.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the lawsuit just weeks before the ruling came down.

The judge granted the church’s request for a temporary restraining order, which applies to all churches in Kentucky.

The judge said people must practice social distancing and health guidelines set out by the CDC. A representative for the Nicholasville church said they are committed to complying with that order, and it was clear as churchgoers wore masks as they walked in the door.

But just because churches can gather, doesn’t mean they will. WKYT talked to many churches that say they’re waiting until Beshear’s original date of May 20th. While Beshear knows he can’t stop people from gathering for in-person services, he’s urging people to wait and create a thorough plan before they come together.

“We must make sure that any house of worship is ready. Even just the cleaning that’s required is more significant than is done just about anywhere else,” he said in his Saturday news conference.

Tabernacle Baptist Church will still stream services live on Facebook for people who are not attending the in-person services.