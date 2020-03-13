In role reversal, Asia seeks to stop virus from coming in

As a virus pandemic spreads globally, China and other parts of Asia are scrambling to prevent it from coming back to where it broke out.

Workers wearing protective face masks pack food orders for customers outside a restaurant only offering take-out business to prevent people gathering following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Everyone arriving in Beijing must be quarantined for 14 days, and South Korea is screening arriving passengers from more countries as the number of cases rises across Europe.

Both countries have seen a decline in new infections, with China reporting just eight and South Korea 110 on Friday.

In a role reversal, China is evacuating its citizens from one virus-hit country and sending medical gear and doctors to help with outbreaks abroad.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.