In the middle of a 'critical' month, how does Kentucky's 'curve' compare?

Halfway through our first full month of this "new normal," Kentucky continues to see an increase in cases while the commonwealth continues in "the surge," as Gov. Andy Beshear often calls it.

"The next couple weeks - and, in fact, the entire month - is absolutely critical," Gov. Beshear said during his briefing April 1.

On that day, Kentucky had 680 cases of the novel coronavirus. Two weeks later - on April 15 - that was up to roughly 2,300.

Of Kentucky’s bordering states, only West Virginia had - and still has - a lower number of COVID-19 cases. Missouri, on the other hand, continues to have about double the number of cases as Kentucky, though they are growing at a slightly slower rate.

Also growing at a slower rate than Kentucky, particularly over the past two week, are Ohio, and Tennessee. Both states received criticism for being slow to implement steps to slow the spread of the virus. They also saw quite a few cases early on.

Since then, however, Ohio and Tennessee have successfully flattened the curve: they have the lowest change rate of our neighbors the last two weeks.

Virginia has seen the steepest increase in that time, while Indiana has maintained somewhat steady growth of cases.

Illinois has had the most cases all along. Worth noting, however, is that Illinois has a significantly larger population there.

"We need everybody to give everything they've got during this period of time," said Governor Beshear on April 1.

Kentucky counties with the top number of cases have also changed since the beginning of the month. On April 1, Jefferson and Fayette had the greatest number of cases, with Daviess, Hopkins and Kenton rounding out the top five.

Over the last two weeks, however, there have been some changes. The three northernmost counties - Kenton, Boone, Campbell counties, are all now in the top 10. Lexington still has the second greatest number of cases, but the city has been largely successful in flattening the curve, with only a 78% increase in cases the past two weeks. The only county rate that's lower of the top 10 at these two points: Harrison County. The first case was there. They had 12 cases at the start of the month. Now, there are only 14 cases there.

"Remember we typically see the ramifications of how well we're doing about two weeks later," said Governor Beshear at the beginning of the month.

The apparent data, compiled by experts, would seem to point to the fact that steps being taken by Kentucky are making a difference.

So how are we doing? Check out the tweet threat embedded below for a closer look at the data.