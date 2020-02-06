In wake of 2A rally, lawmaker wants law banning carrying guns while wearing a mask at Kentucky Capitol

A Kentucky lawmaker is wanting to ban people from bringing weapons and wearing masks inside the capitol building.

It comes in the wake of a reported incident Friday during a 2nd Amendment gun rally.

Hundreds of people attended that rally outside the capitol building on Friday. Most stayed outside, but apparently a few went inside and into the rotunda.

A few posed for pictures and held their guns up in the air, making some national headlines.

Governor Andy Beshear says the current regulations do allow the open carrying of holstered guns and long guns hanging with a strap in the building, but masks are not allowed.

There is a question if that is enforced enough

Senator Morgan McGarvey says he is going to file a bill banning the carrying of dangerous weapons and the wearing of masks inside the capitol building.

He says the bill has yet to be filed and he’s still working on it but it getting a lot of support from various people.

“The law would prevent you from carrying a deadly weapon in the capitol while concealing your face, but that’s the initial draft is to say if you’re in the capitol, and you want to carry a deadly weapon, you cannot conceal your face,” McGarvey said.

Governor Beshear was asked about this Thursday and he said anyone breaking the gun and mask rules are asked to comply or leave, but it has to be seen by the capitol security or police officers.

Beshear says what’s important, is that the demonstration was peaceful and there were no safety concerns.

McGarvey says his bill would only apply to state government buildings and not necessarily state lands because it's common for some hunters to wear masks.