In wake of drought declaration, farmers tense over dry conditions, recent fires

The dry weather has led to several farm fields burning in the last several days and farmers are concerned.

This after Kentucky issued a drought declaration for the entire state.

The Lincoln County fire chief tells WKYT they have had 80 response calls in the past month. They say normally they would have 40 calls.

The big reason for the increase is the dry weather.

On Thursday, a 30-acre fire at a farm near Crab Orchard got out of control. The Mennonites who own the land actually helped put out the fire that started when a bush hog hit a rock, caused a spark, and set fields on fire.

About 30 acres burned in the fire. Community members used their own equipment to help put it out. The fire chief also says they had to call nearly every fire department in the county.

WKYT also spoke with a farmer in the Moreland area who is trying to get a very dry soybean crop harvested and says what the recent fires are a cause for concern.

“So, not only a combine – the risk of losing it, if it catches on fire – I could lose a whole field full of crops, too, “Says Lincoln County farmer Seth Sullivan. “So, it could be a pretty big loss if this thing catches on fire.”

Sullivan says he does take precautions because he says combines are prone to be set on fire -that's why he has fire extinguishers at the ready.

The Lincoln County fire chief says their crews also had to respond to a campfire that got out of control Friday morning. Such fires are not legal under the current burn ban.

