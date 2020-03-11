Inaugural race to honor fallen Nicholasville officer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday marks five years since a Nicholasville Police Officer was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Burke Rhoads died in a crash on U.S. 27 in Garrard County, near the Jessamine County line, in 2015. Rhoads was on his way to a police training exercise at the time of the crash.
On Saturday, the Nicholasville Police Department is hosting a race in Rhoads' honor.
The inaugural race is called The Burke 5.74K. Officer Rhoads' badge number was 574.
The race begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at East Jessamine Middle School. Registration is still open.