Increased testing expected to lower Kentucky’s COVID-19 death rate

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing increases Monday in Lexington. The state’s partnership with Kroger is opening a site at BCTC.

“It looks like right now we’re about at the top of our curve,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton from Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Stanton explained that testing had been limited until this point. “We were testing high-risk patients, those that end up in emergency departments those with significant symptoms, those are the hospitals.”

Increased drive-thru services make testing more available to people with mild symptoms, and some sites (like the state’s partnership with Kroger) are even available to people without symptoms at all. Of course with increased testing, we expect the number of confirmed cases to rise. Dr. Stanton says people shouldn’t be worried about that. In fact, the data could prove that Kentucky’s death rate is actually lower than what it seems.

“I think that number is actually going to drop significantly with widespread testing, especially now that we’re doing asymptomatic patients because we’re going to start to see those folks that really may not have even known that they had it to begin with,” he said.

When it comes to reopening businesses, Dr. Stanton believes some can start... but slowly. People still need to be mindful of social distancing so we don’t create another wave.

“I think that’s going to be a long term threat until there is a vaccine available,” he warned.

**Appointments for testing at the BCTC site have been filled for the first week. More will be available May 4-8.

Starting Friday, April 24:

The former Rite Aid location at 2296 Executive Drive(at the corner of Winchester Road & Executive Drive)

Will be operating 9am to 5pm, seven days a week

Eligibility: Health care workers, first responders with or without symptoms, or anyone 18 and over with symptoms

Sign up: walgreens.com/coronavirus

Starting Monday, April 27:

BCTC Campus at 500 Newtown Pike

Will be a Monday-Friday operation

8:30am-5:30pm

Eligibility: open to everyone

This is the state site that’s a partnership with Kroger

Sign up: thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing