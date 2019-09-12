Ind. woman accused of stealing money raised for toddler’s funeral

An Evansville woman is accused of taking money raised for funeral expenses of a young child.

Prosecutors say Caroline Rich stole more than $19,000 intended for the funeral of a 3-year-old. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Caroline Rich, 37, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on theft and fraud charges.

Deputies say she worked as Family Service Counselor at Alexander Memorial Park/Funeral Home.

They say she stole more than $19,000 from the family of three-year-old Oliver Dill.

“This family entrusted this person with paying off the debt of the funeral and memorial. You get a little disgusted with what has occurred. You had such a tragic incident that started this, where you had a young baby pass away," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Oliver died in July after deputies say he was accidentally left inside a hot car at the University of Southern Indiana.

Deputies say some of the money was raised by a GoFundMe account and was supposed to be for burial plots and headstones.

The woman who created the GoFundMe posted about the arrest on Facebook.

Ashley Nanninga says "... When [Oliver’s Mom] told me I cried harder than I have in a long time and she comforted me. And then it dawned on me - while it is devastating and awful, I don’t want to focus on the hatred and negativity. Instead I want use this as an opportunity to share what the Dills have been doing in honor of Ollie. You may have seen the trending #bekindforollie being shared. Instead of focusing on hatred I challenge each of you to do 3 random acts of kindness in HONOR of Ollie, then share below. Or just share a picture of what you are doing and include the tag #bekindforollie This weekend is a GLVC game at USI honoring Ollie. Money raised at this game will go to Easter Seals as a way to honor his memory..."

