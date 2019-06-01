Indiana man arrested in Rowan Co. with over 2 pounds of heroin

The Rowan County Sheriff says that multiple agencies worked together to arrest a “major drug trafficker” early Thursday morning.

The Sheriff says 49-year-old Moses Wright, of Fort Wayne, was arrested early Thursday morning on Clearfork Road.

According to the Sheriff, Wright was supplying smaller dealers in Rowan County and other areas.

Investigators say they seized over two pounds of heroin at the home where Wright was staying.

Wright faces charges of drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime. He is now in the Rowan County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

