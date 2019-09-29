Indiana man charged with DUI, assault in dangerous Laurel Co. ATV crash

One person is in the hospital after deputies in Laurel County responded to a dispute, and came across an ATV crash.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, deputies were called out around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a dispute, and while on the way came across a serious ATV crash along Hazel Patch Road.

The passenger of the ATV had a severe injury to her hand, according to deputies. Emergency services were called, and the woman was airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Kirves of Harmony, Indiana, has a strong odor of alcohol around him. He was determined to be under the influence and was arrested.

Kirves is now in the Laurel County Detention Center, charged with DUI, assault, and other moving violations.

