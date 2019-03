An Evansville, Indiana man is in the Daviess County Detention Center after Kentucky State Police say he had an inappropriate relationship with a Kentucky minor.

Troopers say they began an investigation into the relationship back on March 4th after allegations surfaces that 20-year-old Rylee D. Piercefield had been communicating with the minor.

Piercefield was arrested Monday and charged with one count of sexual abuse.

He is now in custody on a $5,000 dollar bond.