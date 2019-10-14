Indiana man accused of walking to Wisconsin to sexually assault minor, who was actually an undercover deputy

An Indiana man is behind bars after federal authorities say he walked a total of 351 miles to try to sexually abuse a 14-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced Tommy Lee Jenkins was charged following his Oct. 10 arrest.

Jenkins is accused of walking from Whitestown, an Indianapolis suburb, all the way to Neenah, Wisconsin to entire the 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

A complaint states Jenkins began exchanging instant messages with the Winnebago County deputy, who used the alias "Kylee." He would demand sexually explicit photos and eventually make the trek to Wisconsin when she wouldn't agree to travel to Indiana.

Deputies and an FBI special agent were on hand at the home when he arrived at the home.

Jenkins is charged with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He could face life in prison if convicted.