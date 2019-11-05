Indiana mother arrested after children abandoned in Boyle County

A woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and abandonment of a minor after two children, aged 9 and 11, were found in Boyle County.

Officers say they were called to an area off Lebanon Road and the Danville Bypass around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. They say a Boyle County public works employee called police after finding the children dropped off on the side of the road.

Officers took the children to the Danville Police Department and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout,) for the children’s mother.

Investigators say they were able to determine the family was traveling from Indiana to visit family in Somerset when the children were abandoned.

Around 12:20, the Junction City Police Chief found the mother’s vehicle near Worldstown Road and initiated a traffic stop.

31-year-old Erica J. Girdler, of Indiana, was taken into custody. Along with the above charges, she also faces a charge for possessing methamphetamine.

Social services also responded to assist and say the children will be placed with family members.

