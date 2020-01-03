Indonesia capital floods leave 43 dead, 397,000 displaced

Men prepare to clean their flooded neighborhood in Tanggerang outside Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Severe flooding in greater Jakarta has killed scores of people and displaced tens of thousands others, the country's disaster management agency said. (Credit: AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Updated: Fri 5:22 AM, Jan 03, 2020

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from floods in Indonesia’s capital has risen to 43 as rescuers found more bodies amid receding floodwaters.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the city’s outskirts, which buried a dozen people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman says at least 43 people had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks Wednesday after extreme torrential rains throughout New Year’s Eve.

Three elderly people died of hypothermia.

It was the worst flooding since 2013, when 57 people were killed after Jakarta was inundated by monsoon rains.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus