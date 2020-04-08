Industrial cleaners see an uptick in sanitizing needs

On most confirmed COVID-19 cases, you will find an industrial cleaner as some of the first responders in the door sanitizing the areas the infected touched.

Anderson Cleaning Service in Montgomery County has seen an uptick in need as the number of cases grows.

The company focuses on commercial and industrial properties, sanitizing many workspaces where cases have been confirmed. Charley McCall, part owner of the company, said each cleaning is risky, but with the property training and gear their staff remains safe.

"We try to tell our people to think like the virus could be with anybody," said McCall.

The family-owned company employs people across central Kentucky, but since the pandemic has had to make changes, including letting some employees with pre-existing health problems stay home with pay. Others still working are using all possible protections necessary, but McCall said some supplies are beginning to run low because of the national demand.

“None of our suppliers can get us anything right now because it’s all being relayed to the national chain and the government, McCall said. "So we are at a standstill too."

As for cleaning, McCall uses his best investigative skills when trying to figure out where and what an infected employee touched in the workplace. He said it can be methodical but vital to getting employees back into the workspace.

"You just try to put yourself in their shoes and think 'Okay, if it was me, what would I be touching in this area or where would I be going next?', You almost have to be like a sleuth," he said.

The company uses electric static spray solutions that lays a blanket of light chemicals on surfaces to kill any bacteria. From large equipment to items as small as a pen, anything that can carry the virus is sprayed.

The company said it too is monitoring employees' health and says any employee that falls ill is required to not show up to work. Many employees are still cleaning areas not infected with COVID-19.

