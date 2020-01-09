Infant left in middle of 35 degree roadway, parents under the influence

The parents of a Laurel County child and infant are both facing several charges after their infant was left on a roadway early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched after reports of the children’s mother, Destiny Dawn McQueen, was seen running down Vaughn Ridge Road.

After finding the woman she told deputies that one of her two children were standing in the middle of the road. Deputies found there was no truth to her claim but did find a nearly 6 moth old infant laying in the roadway eight tenths a mile away.

Deputies report the temperature was 35 degrees and the child was wearing minimal clothing.

They discovered McQueen was under the influence and she was taken into custody.

Deputies would later locate the other child, a two-year-old, McQueen was claiming to be in the middle of the road at her and Michael E. Augst’s home.

They found the home was not a suitable temperature for the toddler and discovered the father was also under the influence.

Both were charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both also face several drug charges.

