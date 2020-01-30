Infant sleepers recalled due to risk of suffocation

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

The recalled products are:



"Swaddle-Me By Your Bed" by Summer Infant



"Pillow Portable Napper" by Evenflo



"Incline sleeper with adjustable feeding positions for newborns" by Delta Enterprise Corporation



"Little Lounger Rocking Seat" by Graco



Consumers have been instructed to stop using the products immediately and contact the manufacturers for a refund or voucher.