Infant sleepers recalled due to risk of suffocation

BETHESDA, Md. - The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.
The recalled products are:
- "Swaddle-Me By Your Bed" by Summer Infant
- "Pillow Portable Napper" by Evenflo
- "Incline sleeper with adjustable feeding positions for newborns" by Delta Enterprise Corporation
- "Little Lounger Rocking Seat" by Graco
Consumers have been instructed to stop using the products immediately and contact the manufacturers for a refund or voucher.