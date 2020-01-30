Infant sleepers recalled due to risk of suffocation

The "SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper" inclined sleeper is one of several cribs being recalled.
BETHESDA, Md. - The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

The recalled products are:


  • "Swaddle-Me By Your Bed" by Summer Infant

  • "Pillow Portable Napper" by Evenflo

  • "Incline sleeper with adjustable feeding positions for newborns" by Delta Enterprise Corporation

  • "Little Lounger Rocking Seat" by Graco

Consumers have been instructed to stop using the products immediately and contact the manufacturers for a refund or voucher.

 
