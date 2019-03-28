Infant with umbilical cord still attached found dead in flower pot at Texas cemetery

Police in Texas are asking for the public’s help to ensure a baby found dead in a cemetery flower pot receives a proper burial, as they investigate.

A caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carollton, TX, saw an out-of-place flower pot March 11, according to a police press release. When he emptied it, he discovered a deceased infant beneath the soil.

The baby girl, who had the umbilical cord still attached, was determined to be between 34 weeks gestation and full term at a weight of almost 6 pounds, police say.

The medical examiner could not determine whether the baby had been stillborn.

Police say someone may have been trying to craft a burial spot for the infant by putting the body in the pot and placing flowers inside, according to KTVT.

“It would seem that whoever placed the baby’s body there also put the flowers. We just don’t know at this point, which is why we’re appealing to the public,” said police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito.

Authorities say they believe the flower pot was placed in the cemetery sometime between Feb. 27 and March 2.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.