Initiative looks to increase Kentucky law enforcement recruitment, retainment

A new Kentucky education initiative is looking to not only increase the number of law enforcement officers but also retain them.

Leaders announced at the Department of Criminal Justice Training the program which is a partnership with Bluegrass Community and Technical College. After cadets finish 20 weeks of training, they will receive an associate's degree in criminal justice.

"This is a way we can invest in them and say thank you," Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley said.

The credit hours can transfer to any state college. The program is available for cadets in training considering a career in law enforcement.

The degree program is being funded through the Department of Criminal Justice Training.