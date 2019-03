An injured calf has been rescued after a group of climbers found the animal in the Muir Valley Nature Preserve.

According to a post on the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team’s Facebook page, crews were called around 11:30 a.m. to come save the calf.

Rescuers say the calf appeared to have fallen about 80 feet, and suffered a broken leg in the process.

The animal will be taken to a vet for treatment.