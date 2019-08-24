Injury accident shuts down westbound I-64 in Fayette Co.

Police and fire units are at the scene of an injury accident on Interstate 64 westbound in Fayette County.

A message from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that the crash is at the 73-mile marker near the Scott County line.

Traffic is being diverted to I-75 northbound.

The Lexington Fire Department says that there may be someone trapped in a vehicle in the accident.

The Fayette County Coroner has been called to the scene.

WKYT has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.