Inmate caught on camera during failed escape attempt from hospital

A Knox County inmate briefly escaped from The University of Tennessee Medical Center on Wednesday morning and was recaptured a short time later, according to a Knoxville police spokesperson.

Jason Hale was arrested after briefly escaping outside UT Medical Center (Source: KCSO)

KPD and KCSO worked together to capture the inmate, identified as Jason Hale, who was taken into custody near Cherokee Trail Drive.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office Hale ran to a nearby wooded area.

Dozens of officers and K9s from both the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Knoxville Police Department and UTMC Security responded and quickly captured Hale without incident.

According to court documents, Hale was arrested on October 23 on charges of possession of meth with intent to sell, theft of property and resisting arrest.

The sheriff's office did not specify if any additional charges have been filed against Hale following his attempted escape.

