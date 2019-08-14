Inmate escapes from Fayette County community service assignment

Lexington Community Corrections is searching for an inmate who they say left his assignment Wednesday morning.

Police say they are searching for inmate Stanley Eugene Baker Jr., who walked away from his community service assignment just before noon while incarcerated with the Lexington-Fayette County Division of Community Corrections.

Baker, 42, is accused of walking away from supervisory staff near the intersection of Winchester Road and Industry Road in Lexington while on his work assignment. He was being held on a parole violation on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, failure to appear on a contempt of court, giving officer false identifying information, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

Baker is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Baker's whereabouts should contact the Lexington Police Department.