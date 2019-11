An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center has died.

Investigators say on Nov. 8 a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell by the Community Correction staff. The staff immediately began administering medical assistance and alerted the medical staff.

It is reported that the woman was transferred to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says the death is being investigated as a natural cause.