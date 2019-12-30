Inmate wanted after being mistakenly released from Kenton County Detention Center

Police are searching for an inmate the Kenton County Detention Center mistakenly released after he gave them a false name.

Our sister station WXIX reports police arrested Jacob Baxter Friday on a felony charge of receiving stolen property. Baxter told authorities his name was "Mason Pew."

Pew was a real inmate at the jail scheduled for release.

In the confusion, the jail released Baxter instead. He's now wanted on an escape charge.

Officials said Baxter is about six feet tall and has a large tattoo on his neck. Kenton County dispatch takes tips at 859-356-3191.