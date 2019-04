Kentucky State Police say a man who escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex has been taken back into custody.

Troopers say Charles Pedigo was found at a home on H.E. Johnson Road. The homeowner reportedly contacted law enforcement saying there was a man on her front porch trying to quiet her dogs.

Pedigo was reported missing from the jail on April 10. He had been serving a 29-year sentence on assault charges.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.